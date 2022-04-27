Adivi Sesh Starrer Major, Based on 26/11 Hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Life, to Release on June 3

Based on the life of real-life hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the upcoming film Major, starring Adivi Sesh in the title role, will release in theatres on June 3, 2022. Designed for the big screen experience and mounted on a large scale, the bilingual film was shot in both Hindi and Telugu, and will release in Malayalam as well.

The film offers an insight into Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s dedication, courage, sacrifices, love and spirit of life. Celebrating the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life, Major traces the varied phases of the beloved martyr’s life, sneak peeks of which were witnessed in the teaser that has been playing in cinemas with all the recent blockbuster movies.

Announcing the release date of the film, Adivi Sesh posted, “Slight change in date. SUMMER HEAT wave hits theatres one week later. JUNE 3 it is!”

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was an officer in the Indian Army serving in the elite 51 Special Action Group of the National Security Guards. He was killed in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. He was consequently awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, on 26 January 2009 by the former president Pratibha Patil.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on June 3, 2022.

