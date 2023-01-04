Adivi Sesh’s HIT: The Second Case To Premiere On Amazon Prime On This Date

Adivi Sesh’s HIT: The Second Case, which was released in theatres on December 2, opened to positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. After a successful run at the box office, the suspense thriller is all set to make its OTT debut soon. In HIT 2, Sesh plays the role of an oddball police officer. And fans lauded his portrayal of Krishna Dev, also known as KD, who uses his sleuthing abilities to solve the case of a serial killer in the film. Following its successful theatrical run, HIT 2 will now make its way to Amazon Prime Video. The Telugu movie will reportedly premiere on the streaming platform on January 6, 2023. However, neither the makers nor the OTT platform has provided an official confirmation on the same.

Sailesh Kolanu is the writer and director of the HIT film franchise, which has been named ‘HITverse’. He also produced and directed the Hindi adaptation of the original movie, which was released last year, with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. The original film created a rage at the box office with its intriguing plot and exemplary performances. The second instalment of the film franchise also managed to make great strides at the ticket booth.

Not so long ago, the collection of HIT: The Second Case surpassed $1 million in the USA, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It marked Adivi Sesh’s second consecutive hit to earn one million dollars in America. His previous film, Major, also crossed the million-dollar mark in America.

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh has already announced his role in the upcoming third instalment of the HITverse. The 37-year-old revealed that he will also appear as the lead in HIT 3 in a conversation with India Today. Adivi further said that there will be seven parts to the HITverse, with various police officers appearing in each other’s stories.

Read all the Latest Movies News here