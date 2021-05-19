Adline Castelino Returns to India After Becoming Third Runner-Up at Miss Universe 2021

Adline Castelino is back in India after securing fourth place at the Miss Universe 2020 competition in Florida. The Miss Diva 2020 winner was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening, donning a stylish look and waving the Indian National flag. Back from representing India at the international beauty pageant, she proudly posed for the shutterbugs here. Adline became the third runner up after competing with 74 beautiful women around the world.

At the airport, the Miss Universe India sported a dark-hued shimmery pantsuit with a deep V-neckline. She covered her face with a black mask and completed her look with black pointed pumps. Pictures and videos of Adline waving the Tricolour at the airport last night have gone viral.

Former beauty queens of India, like Celina Jaitly, Lara Dutta and Rochelle Rao Sequeira reminisced their pageant days while congratulating Adline for becoming third runner-up. Adline, who traces her roots to Udupi in Karnataka, won the Miss Diva 2020 title, making her India’s representative at the Miss Universe pageant. Andrea Meza of Mexico won the Miss Universe title this year.

