Adnani Sami has come down heavily on a Twitter user who said that "Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice". Lata Mangeshkar turned a top Twitter trend on Friday morning after this user claimed that the legendary singer is 'overrated'. Mangeshkar's admirers including Adnan Sami schooled the user for insulting India's nightingale. Adnan advised the person to stay silent rather than letting the world know of their stupidity.

The original tweet, shared by user @ikaveri, read, "Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice." Replying to it, Adnan wrote, "Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad (What does the monkey know of the good taste of ginger). ...It’s better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!!"

'Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad'. ...It’s better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!! https://t.co/kUi9dsfMGt — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 14, 2021

Not just Adnan Sami, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also defended the legendary singer. He tweeted, "One of the reasons I believe in Saraswati and divine is because of Lata Mangeshkar. One of the reasons I believe in the devil is because of her haters." He added in another tweet, "I pray to God that in next life Lata Mangeshkar haters are born as humans like us who can understand beauty and understand what is truly divine."

One of the reasons I believe in Saraswati and divine is because of Lata Mangeshkar. One of the reasons I believe in devil is because of her haters. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 14, 2021

Just before responding to the troll, Adnan Sami had shared a never-seen-before throwback picture of the legendary trio Lata Mangeshkar, Noor Jehan, and Asha Bhosle. The Bollywood playback singer wrote, "What an Iconic & Historic Photo! #LataMangeshkar #NoorJehan #AshaBhosle."

The photo features a young Lata Mangeshkar with Asha Bhosle and late Noor Jehan, who was one of the earliest and most acclaimed stars of the Hindi cinema. However, she later relocated to Pakistan after the partition.