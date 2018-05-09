English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Adnan Sami Celebrates Daughter Medina's First Bithday in Germany
Adnan and his wife Roya Sami welcomed their first child, Medina, on May 8 last year.
Image: Instagram/ Adnan Sami
Munich: Singer Adnan Sami celebrated his "angelic" daughter Medina's first birthday here.
Adnan and his wife Roya Sami welcomed their first child, Medina, on May 8 last year.
"I know that God truly loves me...By blessing me with an angelic daughter. He has given me the greatest reason to rejoice and find new meaning to life and the magnificence of his generosity and creation," Adnan said in a statement.
"My Medina is too little to read this but one day when she can InshAllah, she will know that today I was reliving every moment by the clock as to what we were doing at every minute till she entered this world one year ago. She will also realise that a smile on her face means the universe to me. I belong to the world but she is my world," he added.
"Happy birthday my darling angelic princess Medina... 'Baba ki Jaan'."
He also thanked Roya. "I can never thank you for the joy you have brought me by giving birth to Medina."
Roya, an Afghan-origin German woman, is Adnan's third wife. They tied the knot in January 2010. The singer was previously married to actress Zeba Bakhtiar in 1993, with whom he had a son named Azaan Sami Khan. They divorced after three years.
Adnan was also married to Sabah.
Also Watch
Adnan and his wife Roya Sami welcomed their first child, Medina, on May 8 last year.
"I know that God truly loves me...By blessing me with an angelic daughter. He has given me the greatest reason to rejoice and find new meaning to life and the magnificence of his generosity and creation," Adnan said in a statement.
"My Medina is too little to read this but one day when she can InshAllah, she will know that today I was reliving every moment by the clock as to what we were doing at every minute till she entered this world one year ago. She will also realise that a smile on her face means the universe to me. I belong to the world but she is my world," he added.
"Happy birthday my darling angelic princess Medina... 'Baba ki Jaan'."
He also thanked Roya. "I can never thank you for the joy you have brought me by giving birth to Medina."
Roya, an Afghan-origin German woman, is Adnan's third wife. They tied the knot in January 2010. The singer was previously married to actress Zeba Bakhtiar in 1993, with whom he had a son named Azaan Sami Khan. They divorced after three years.
Adnan was also married to Sabah.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL Play-offs & Final to Start at 7pm Keeping Fans in Mind: Rajeev Shukla
- Dwayne Johnson Charges Approx Rs 7 Crore to Promote His Own Films On His Social Media Accounts
- Tata Nexon Sunroof Accessory Now Available at Rs 16,053
- Sonam-Anand Wedding Reception: Alia, Ranbir, Janhvi, Khushi, Kareena Among the Best Dressed
- Decoding Success of Avengers: Infinity War in India and Why it Could Be a Threat to Bollywood