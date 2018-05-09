Adnan Sami Celebrates Daughter Medina's First Bithday in Germany

: Singer Adnan Sami celebrated his "angelic" daughter Medina's first birthday here.Adnan and his wife Roya Sami welcomed their first child, Medina, on May 8 last year."I know that God truly loves me...By blessing me with an angelic daughter. He has given me the greatest reason to rejoice and find new meaning to life and the magnificence of his generosity and creation," Adnan said in a statement."My Medina is too little to read this but one day when she can InshAllah, she will know that today I was reliving every moment by the clock as to what we were doing at every minute till she entered this world one year ago. She will also realise that a smile on her face means the universe to me. I belong to the world but she is my world," he added."Happy birthday my darling angelic princess Medina... 'Baba ki Jaan'."He also thanked Roya. "I can never thank you for the joy you have brought me by giving birth to Medina."Roya, an Afghan-origin German woman, is Adnan's third wife. They tied the knot in January 2010. The singer was previously married to actress Zeba Bakhtiar in 1993, with whom he had a son named Azaan Sami Khan. They divorced after three years.Adnan was also married to Sabah.