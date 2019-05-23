English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Adnan Sami Congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a ‘Smashing Win’
The Narendra Modi wave has swatted away any challenge posed by the Congress or the united opposition as the BJP looks set to improve on its humongous 2014 tally to attain a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha once again.
Pakistani singer Adnan Sami took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the popular mandate in the Lok Sabha elections.
“Heartiest Congratulations to @narendramodi ji on a smashing win!!! I’m on a holiday in Germany but have been glued to the TV & internet since early morning with a huge smile on my face!! Jai Hind!”
The BJP is currently ahead on over 280 seats, with the partners in NDA pushing the total tally to over 340 seats, leads show as results of the general elections pour in. In the last election, the NDA had 336 seats while BJP accounted for 282. The stellar show by the BJP has sent the stock market soaring, with the BSE Sensex crossing 40,000 points for the first time ever.
The BJP is also leading on all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, as per trends available so far. Shah is leading by over 1,30,000 votes in Gandhinagar at the end of second round of counting while early trends of counting suggest that Congress President Rahul Gandhi is trailing to BJP’s Smriti Irani from the grand old party's bastion in Amethi by more than 8,000 votes.
Heartiest Congratulations to @narendramodi ji on a smashing win!!! I’m on a holiday in Germany but have been glued to the TV & internet since early morning with a huge smile on my face!!😃😄— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 23, 2019
🙌 Jai Hind!🇮🇳
