Adnan Sami Claims His Staff Were Called 'Indian Dogs' at Kuwait Airport
The singer, best known for hits such as "Bheegi bheegi raton mein", "Kabhi To Nazar Milao" and "Lift Karaa De", drew attention to the matter via tweets on Sunday.
Adnan Sami in a conversation with CNN-News18.
Singer Adnan Sami, who had gone to Kuwait for a live show, has alleged that his staff members were mistreated and called "Indian dogs" at the Arab country's airport immigration. The singer, best known for hits such as Bheegi bheegi raton mein, Kabhi To Nazar Milao and Lift Karaa De drew attention to the matter via tweets on Sunday.
"We came to your city with love and our Indian brethren embraced us with it. You gave no support. Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated my staff for no reason and called them 'Indian dogs'! When you were contacted, you did nothing! How dare the Kuwaitis behave like this with arrogance," Sami tweeted to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.
The singer also tagged Union Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who asked him to speak to her over phone.
Later, when the Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju wrote to Sami, assuring him that the "most dynamic" Sushma Swaraj was looking into the matter, the singer replied: "Thank you so much for your concern my dear. Sushma Swaraj is a lady full of heart and she is in touch with me and is looking after our people. I'm so proud that she is our foreign minister and looks after us all over the world."
(With inputs from IANS)
Thank you so much for your concern my dear. @SushmaSwaraj is a lady full of heart & she is in touch with me & is looking after our people.. I’m so proud that she is our foreign minister & looks after us all over the world. https://t.co/2KjCIyRG6f— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 6, 2018
