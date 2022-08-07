Adnan Sami on Archiving Instagram Posts for 'Alvida': 'Some Thought I Was Leaving India'

Singer Adnan Sami left everyone guessing recently after he archived all his posts on Instagram and shared a video, titled Alvida. Many fans across the social media started speculating whether the singer was leaving the industry. However, the Padma Shri singe put rumours to rest as he dropped his new track titled, Alvida. Incidentally, this is Adnan’s first song after a long gap of 2 years. The song is a vibrant track which will have you grooving in no time, with catchy lyrics by Kausar Munir.

Talking about the song, Sami says, “My whole mindset has changed over the last couple of years. Alvida is the commencement of the new phase of my musical journey. I am very proud of my past songs, I have beautiful memories and I am grateful for it, but I wanted to get a hold of all my previous posts. This song is for all my fans and the audiences who have bestowed their support & endless love over the years. Alvida is my own way of saying goodbye to my old self and welcoming ‘Adnan 2.0.’ I’m really elated with the amount of love and affection I have received. with open arms.”

While the intention of the singer was to start afresh, his idea of archiving all his previous Instagram posts somewhere also backfired. Sami says that he I had never imagined that people would react this way. “Some of my fans thought I was leaving social media, some thought I was leaving India, some thought I was leaving the music industry and some even thought that I was leaving life. A lot of people commented asking me to be strong.. The silver lining in all this was seeing the enormous amount of love and concern people showed that overwhelmed me. I was deeply touched by it, it felt so nice to be loved so much.”

The singer says that he is enjoying this new phase of life, “I have been very busy getting ready for a new phase of my musical journey. I have been composing a lot of music and as a result of that one of the compositions I want to create songs that are soulful. Hopefully, I won’t be taking such big breaks from now on.”

