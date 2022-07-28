Adnan Sami Releases New Track Alvida After 2 Years: 'It is My Way of Saying Goodbye to My Old Self'

Last week, music director and singer Adnan Sami deleted all his posts from Instagram. The move gave rise to a lot of speculation among his fans and social media followers. After deleting about 2000 posts, he uploaded a video titled Alvida that generated ample curiosity among his fans and kept them guessing about what the musician was trying to convey.

Finally, the Padma Shri awardee has put rumours to rest and has dropped his latest track titled Alvida earlier today. Incidentally, this is Sami’s first song after a long gap of two years. Needless to say, his fans have been sending him love and congratulatory messages on social media for making a comeback post a hiatus.

Through the song, Sami resonates with Persian poet Rumi’s musing, “Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes… Since, for those who love with their heart and soul, there is no such thing as separation.” The peppy number is characterised with the signature and classic vibe that all of Sami’s songs are known for. The music video features the musician alongside Punjabi actor Sarah Khatri.

Check out Alvida here:

Talking about it, he shares, “I have been receiving tons of messages about the speculation around Alvida and I am really elated with the amount of love and affection I have received. This song is for all my fans and the audiences, who have bestowed their support and endless love over the years.”

Shedding light on the track, he adds, “Alvida is my own way of saying goodbye to my old self and welcoming ‘Adnan 2.0’ with open arms. This song is special and I have been working on it since a while. The aim was to serenade the world with a melodious foot tapping track with soulful lyrics.”

Speaking on the collaboration with the musician, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, stated, “The only thing better than his music is the man himself. We are delighted and honoured to partner with the sultan of music, Adnan Sami, for his latest song Alvida.”

The lyrics of Alvida have been penned by Kausar Munir and the music video has been directed by Ritika Bajaj.

