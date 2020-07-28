Adnan Sami Says He was Offered an Award in Exchange of Free Performance

Calling Bollywood award functions 'negotiations' singer Adnan Sami in a recent tweet revealed that he was offered an award in exchange of free performance in the past. However he refused it saying, he will never 'buy' awards.

Sami's tweet was in response to Shekhar Kapur's tweet in which the filmmaker slammed Bollywood awards events saying they are not for the appreciation of creativity but negotiations.

“Absolutely correct! I have faced similar ‘negotiations’ where they have wanted me to perform free of charge and bag the award... I told them to F*** Off- I will never ‘buy’ an award!! My dignity & self respect is all that I will take into my grave- nothing else!!” Sami wrote on Twitter.

Of late, there have been discussions around award functions and the lobbying culture in Bollywood. Recently, actor Abhay Deol had slammed award functions for demoting his and Farhan Akhtar's credits to supporting actors category for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

“I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as ‘supporting actors’. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as ‘actors in a leading role’. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards,” he wrote in an Instagram post.