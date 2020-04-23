MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Adnan Sami Stands by 'True Brother' Sonu Nigam After He is Trolled Over Old Tweets on Azaan

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Adnan Sami has spoken up in support of Sonu Nigam after the latter faced renewed trolling recently over his 2017 comments on azaan.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 2:57 PM IST
When singer Sonu Nigam recently faced renewed trolling from a section of netizens over his three-year-old comments on 'azaan', Adnan Sami has come out in his support. Calling Nigam his "true brother", Sami claimed that the singer respects all faiths.

"As far as Sonu Nigam is concerned, forget about his singing which is incredibly beautiful; he is a true brother who has always been by my side and loved me like my own!! I know for a fact, personally, that he respects all faiths!! Kindly leave him alone... #WithYouSonuNigam," Sami tweeted.

All through Tuesday, Nigam trended on social media after certain tweets he had posted in 2017 criticising the 'azaan' started going viral. A section of the media also erroneously reported that Nigam, weighed down by the trolling, had deactivated his Twitter account. The truth is the singer had deleted his Twitter account back in 2017.

Sonu Nigam is currently in Dubai with his family, and is unable to return to India because of the lockdown.

Sami apart, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also tweeted in support of Sonu Nigam. He wrote, "One should have a right to comment on #SonuNigam the day you connect and heal as many hearts as his music has."

