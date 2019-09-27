Pakistanis are Morally, Intellectually Challenged, Says Adnan Sami
Singer-composer Adnan Sami has taken a dig at Pakistanis and said that they are morally, intellectually and grammatically challenged.
A file photo of Adnan Sami.
Singer-composer Adnan Sami has taken a dig at Pakistanis and said that they are morally, intellectually and grammatically challenged. A user on Twitter asked Sami as to why "most of Pakistani people call Endia instead of India and why Moodi instead of Modi (sic)."
To which, the Bhardo Jholi crooner replied: "Because they are grammatically, morally and intellectually challenged." In another tweet, Sami wrote: "And Historically challenged too!"
And Historically challenged too!!— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) September 26, 2019
This is not the first time the musician has said something against Pakistan. Sami is often trolled on his nationality. The singer, who was born in Britain and was earlier a Canadian citizen, is of Pakistani descent. In 2016, he was granted Indian citizenship.
After the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, singer Adnan Sami was heavily bullied on social media. He then gave a befitting reply saying Pakistanis are "frustrated with their own lives".
He had also said that he is against the Pakistani Army which has provoked wars, destroyed democracy and the mindset of the people of Pakistan.
Earlier this month, Sami son Azaan Sami Khan insists on calling Pakistan his home. Azaan, a music composer, revealed that although he spent his teenage days in India, he prefers to call Pakistan his home and is proud of the fact.
Azaan is Sami's son from the singer's first wife, Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar.
Best known for his songs like "Kabhi to nazar milao" and "Lift karaa de" in India, Sami is mostly known for playing a variety of musical instruments and has always said that the love he has received from Indians means "everything" to him.
