Adnan Sami Turns 51: Top 7 Songs by the Singer One Must Listen To

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ADNAN SAMI: One of the most well-known singers of contemporary music, Adnan Sami Khan was born on August 15, 1971. Credited with being the first person to play Indian classical music on the piano in a style he created through the Santoor, he can play over 35 musical instruments and has been touted by the US-based Keyboard magazine as being the fastest keyboard player in the world.

Born in London to Arshad Sami Khan, a Pakistani diplomat and Naureen, who was originally from Jammu and Kashmir, Adnan began his career with his first single Run for his life, which was released in 1986. It was in English, and recorded for UNICEF.

In 2000, Asha Bhosle collaborated with Sami on collection of love songs named Kabhi to Nazar Milao, which was his first foray into the Indian music industry.

On the singer’s 51st birthday, here’s looking at a playlist of his most popular songs.

Aye Udi Udi

The popular song from the 2002 romantic drama Saathiya starring Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi had music composed by AR Rahman and lyrics by Gulzar. The four-minute-long song has Adnan Sami beautifully rendering the playfulness associated with love.

Tera Chehra

Starring Rani Mukerji, the title track of the album is a beautiful love song that was written by well-known Hindi movie lyricist Sameer. Tera Chehra broke sales records by becoming India’s best-selling album of 2002. The song beautifully captures the beauty of the relationship shared by lovers.

Kabhi To Nazar Milao

In 2000, Asha Bhosle collaborated with Sami on collection of love songs named Kabhi to Nazar Milao. The song picturised on Salil Ankola and Aditi Gowitrikar and is an evocative love ballad. The renditions by both Asha Bhosle and Adnan Sami make for a spellbinding listen.

Ishq Hota Nahin Sabke Liye

From the film Joggers’ Park starring Victor Banerjee, Perizaad Zorabian and Divya Dutta, the song was composed by Tabun Sutradhar. Sang by Adnan Sami, the song captures the pangs of love beautifully and stresses how love is only meant for a lucky few.

Baatein Kuch Ankahein Si

From the musical drama Life in a … Metro, the Anurag Basu directorial had music composed by Pritam and lyrics by Sayeed Quadri. Rendered by Adnan Sami, the song Baatein Kuch Ankahee narrates the individual lives of all these nine characters living in Mumbai, and deals with topics like extramarital affairs, sanctity of marriage, and love.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri

The song, from the Kabir Khan directorial, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring Salman Khan is a qawwali voiced by Adnan Sami and forms a pivotal part of the film as it chronicles the journey of Salman Khan as he tries to reunite a youngster with her family, from India to Pakistan.

Noor E Khuda

The song from the 2010 hit film My Name is Khan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol saw Adnan Sami giving his voice to the composition along with Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal. The soundtrack was composed by the critically acclaimed Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and blended western bar blues and techno sounds with Indian classical styles such as Sufi and Hindustani.

