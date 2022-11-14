Adnan Sami Writes Long Note on Being Mistreated in Pakistan, Says 'Will Expose The Reality'

Adnan Sami is credited for churning out hit numbers like Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, Lift Kara De, Tu Meri Mehbooba and many more. Originally a Pakistani born in Lahore, in 2015, Adnan Sami went on to attain Indian citizenship amid hue and cry from both sides of the border. Now, the singer, who has always been vocal about his love for this country, has come forward to criticize Pakistan in his latest social media post.

On Monday, Adnan Sami took to his Instagram handle to share a note where he also talked about exposing Pakistan. He wrote, “Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period. However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pak."

The singer continued further, “One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which not many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all.”

Responding to the note, one of the fans commented, “You can’t imagine how much we love you Sir. I wish you were here in Pakistan, working with your son Azaan and doing concerts everywhere together. I’m sure there must be some very serious issue that forced you to leave Pak. But always remember, you have your true fans here, who love you so much and listen to your music since the beginning."

Adnan Sami had submitted a request for Indian citizenship to the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2015, when his Pakistani passport had expired. He had lived an adequate number of years in India that made him eligible for Indian citizenship hence he should naturalised as an Indian citizen. In late December 2015, the Indian Home Ministry approved his request for legal status as a citizen of India, effective as of 1 January 2016.

