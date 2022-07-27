Adnan Sami’s Daughter Medina's Request for Fans to Listen to Her Father’s Song is Too Cute to Miss

Popular singer Adnan Sami caused quite a scare among fans when he removed all his pictures and videos from Instagram. Not only that, the singer who rose to fame with his single ‘Lift Kara De’ left a cryptic post that read Alvida. This piqued the interest of his avid followers who started making speculations. While some believed that he was quitting music, others thought he was leaving Instagram for good. However, some were clever enough to understand that it was just a promotional stunt for his upcoming music video titled ‘ALVIDA’.

To everyone’s relief, the singer took to Instagram, a couple of days later to share a small snippet of the song. And earlier yesterday, he finally shared a full-fledged teaser of the upcoming music video. The post that was captioned, ‘Not saying ALVIDA, just giving a new emotion to ALVIDA’ left fans jumping with excitement. Adnan also left a comment on the post which read, “This song is very close to my heart. How excited are you guys?”

Now in the latest reel posted by the singer’s wife Roya Sami Khan, Adnan Sami can be seen sporting a black pathani kurta with his adorable daughter Medina Sami Khan who requests everyone to listen to her father’s song that would be released on July 28th. The cute daughter then waves her hands and hums Alvida with a beaming smile on her face.

The fans who were gushing at the cute video were quick to leave endearing comments. While one of them wrote, “Mashaallah! Adorable she is. May God Bless you baby. May this song rock all over the world.”, another fan commented, “This is going to be big! And Medina looks so cute.”

Earlier this month, Adnan Sami dropped a few images from his Maldives vacation on Instagram and in no time he became the talk of the town, courtesy of his chiseled jawline. Soon his pictures became a hit and the singer started trending on Twitter and Instagram.

Adnan Sami has been out of action for a while now and this music video will mark his first studio release in 7 years. For the unversed, the singer was granted Indian citizenship in 2016 a year after he had requested the citizenship on humanitarian grounds after his Pakistani passport had expired and was not renewed by the government. Later, Adnan Sami was also honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2020, for his contribution to music.

