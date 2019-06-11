English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Adnan Sami's Twitter Account Hacked, Profile Pic Replaced with Pakistan PM Imran Khan's
After Amtabh Bachchan's Twitter handle was hacked on Monday, singer Adnan Sami also fell victim to cyber attack.
A file photo of Adnan Sami.
Singer Adnan Sami's Twitter account was hacked and his profile picture replaced with that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan's account on the micro-blogging platform was hacked.
A screenshot of Adnan Sami's hacked Twitter handle
A photograph on Sami's profile also featured a flag each of Turkey and Pakistan.
It was captioned, "We would be happy to visit our brother country Pakistan and have a cup of tea with your esteemed Prime Minister. This will be a great opportunity to visit your country and meet our brothers. Imran Khan."
Sami's profile was deactivated within minutes of the hacking. His profile was restored with the blue tick intact, but his past tweets were missing, and a post read, "My account has been hacked. Support me on this account. Retweet please."
Earlier on Monday, Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account was allegedly hacked by Ayyildiz Tim, which claimed to be a Turkish hacker group. The group replaced Bachchan's profile picture with a photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and also changed the bio, adding "Love Pakistan" and an emoji of the Turkish flag. The same group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher among others.
(With inputs from agencies)
