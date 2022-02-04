Adorable Father-Daughter Duo From Portugal Dances to Kacha Badam in Viral Video

Bengali song Kacha Badam is going viral across social media platforms. If you are a regular social media user, chances are you have seen the videos of people dancing to Kacha Badam.

Now, an adorable video of a father and his young daughter dancing to the song is doing rounds on the internet. Both of them can be seen performing some incredible dance moves to the hit number. The video of the father and daughter comes from Portugal and has taken Instagram by storm.

This video was uploaded on the Instagram account - pabloeveronicaoficial - and has garnered 116k likes so far. The Instagram account is operated by a father and daughter from Portugal and has a lot of dance videos.

The caption of the video includes the hashtag- #Love #Trend #Indian. The father-daughter duo is performing in front of a mirror.

The video, posted two days ago, has received over 50,000 likes and the number is consistently rising.

Netizens are also commenting on the video in large numbers and have reshared it. One Instagram user commented that the father and daughter pair is absolutely lovely, while several others commented with heart emojis.

Another user mentioned in the comments that the father and daughter are the most beloved. The Kacha Badam Bengali song was originally sung by a peanut vendor named Bhuban Badyakar in West Bengal.

The peanut seller posted a video of himself singing the song last year on the YouTube channel Rupoms Reel. The song, however, went viral after singer and composer Najmu performed a hilarious remake of it.

