Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Adorable Pics of Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath's Daughter Anayra Shared by Richa Sharma

Kapil and his wife Ginni welcomed their baby-girl Anayra on December 10 last year. Recently, singer Richa Sharma visited the couple and shared candid pics of their daughter on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 22, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Adorable Pics of Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath's Daughter Anayra Shared by Richa Sharma
Ginni Chatrath with Anayra

Singer Richa Sharma recently met comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's one-month-old daughter Anayra.

Richa, who shares a great bond with Kapil, took to her Instagram account to share pictures of the get-together with a sweet caption.

“Finally met my little angel #Anayra. Blessings to you little doll. Once again congratulations bhai and bhabhi.”

In the pictures, Kapil is seen clicking a selfie with Richa and Ginni. Richa, who is sporting an all-white look, seems to have a pleasant bond with the little munchkin as she cuddles and plays with her. Kapil looks uber cool in a brown sweatshirt and cap. His wife is clad in black.

Kapil and his wife Ginni welcomed their daughter on December 10, 2019. The couple, who married in the year 2018 in a traditional Punjabi ceremony, is very happy with the birth of their newborn.

Earlier, Kapil had shared cute pictures of his "piece of heart" on Instagram.

Posting the adorable picture, he captioned it as,” Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” #gratitude.”

In one of the photos, Kapil can be seen holding his little bundle of joy and looking at her lovingly.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram