Adorable Pics of Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath's Daughter Anayra Shared by Richa Sharma

Singer Richa Sharma recently met comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's one-month-old daughter Anayra.

Richa, who shares a great bond with Kapil, took to her Instagram account to share pictures of the get-together with a sweet caption.

“Finally met my little angel #Anayra. Blessings to you little doll. Once again congratulations bhai and bhabhi.”

In the pictures, Kapil is seen clicking a selfie with Richa and Ginni. Richa, who is sporting an all-white look, seems to have a pleasant bond with the little munchkin as she cuddles and plays with her. Kapil looks uber cool in a brown sweatshirt and cap. His wife is clad in black.

Kapil and his wife Ginni welcomed their daughter on December 10, 2019. The couple, who married in the year 2018 in a traditional Punjabi ceremony, is very happy with the birth of their newborn.

Earlier, Kapil had shared cute pictures of his "piece of heart" on Instagram.

Posting the adorable picture, he captioned it as,” Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” #gratitude.”

In one of the photos, Kapil can be seen holding his little bundle of joy and looking at her lovingly.

