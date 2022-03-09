Adorable Picture of Dhanush With His Dogs Goes Viral

Tamil superstar Dhanush has recently posted an adorable picture of himself with dogs on Instagram. The photo has gone viral and it garnered more than one million likes. The actor in the picture can be seen sitting with two Husky dogs, one sitting on his lap, and two black Labradors

Sharing the photo, Dhanush wrote in the caption, "A long due reunion! So happy to be with my boys again.”

Following this, the fans of the national award winning actor flooded the comments section with heart emojis for Dhanush and his adorable pets.

“Most gentle and well-behaved pack," commented Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, wife of Tamil director and screenwriter Selvaraghavan.

Selvaraghavan is the elder brother of Dhanush. Recently, Selvaraghavan shared the second poster of his upcoming film Naane Varuven featuring Dhanush. This film will mark the collaboration of two brothers nearly a decade later. The film will be produced by Kalaipui S Thanu.

Dhanush last appeared in the romantic drama Atrangi Re, which also featured Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The movie, directed by Anand L Rai, was released in December last year and it got a good response from the audiences. It was jointly produced by T-Series Films, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The story of the film revolved around the character Rinku Khan, who is in love with a magician named Sajjad.

In November last year, Dhanush won the Best Actor award at BRICS Film Festival for his performance in Asuran. The film has already won three National Awards.

Maaran, the latest film of Dhanush, will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 11. In the film Dhanush is playing the role of a journalist.

