Adult Film Star Johnny Sins Thanks Abdul Basit for All The New Twitter Followers

In an embarrassing gaffe, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, retweeted the picture of an adult movie star, mistaking him to be a Kashmiri protester who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

The ex-envoy's tweet became the centre of jokes after being highlighted by Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat who posted screenshots of Basit retweeting the post on Twitter.

Basit had retweeted a waggish post from the handle @blundertarar with a still from an adult film starring porn actor Johnny Sins.

Sins has now responded to the blunder made by Basit on social media. Tagging a story from an entertainment website, Sins wrote, "Shout out to @abasitpak1 for all the new twitter followers! Thanks but my vision is fine."

Shout out to @abasitpak1 for all the new twitter followers! Thanks but my vision is fine https://t.co/Rk4QdiGBlq — Johnny Sins (@JohnnySins) September 3, 2019

Read some of the hilarious responses to Sins' reply to being mistaken a kashmiri protestor.

Abdul basit has committed a sin and he will be punished with 420 lashes on his butts. — Driver Imran khan (@peceforchange) September 3, 2019

It is nice to hear that you are fine. @JohnnySins . @abasitpak1 was worried about your health. — KaMal KuMaR (@KamalAs13256) September 3, 2019

Can you request brazzers to provide a month of free access to pakistani's for educational purpose. It seems they really need it. — HMP Cracked Clown (@fingerincrimson) September 3, 2019

That guy need much more than a SHOUTOUT.....and you are expert in doing thatPlease do the needful — Chandra (@Karn_Chandra) September 3, 2019

Inayat tweeted: "Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really."

The Twitter screenshots that Inayat had shared showed Basit retweeting a tweet with a picture and a message: "Yousuf from Ananthnag...lost vision due from pellet...pls raise your voice."

The former envoy later deleted his tweet.

Meanwhile, Naila's tweet went viral and has been retweeted as well as circulated widely across social media and has garnered over 10,000 likes so far.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.