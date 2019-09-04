Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Adult Film Star Johnny Sins Thanks Abdul Basit for All The New Twitter Followers

Basit's tweet became the centre of jokes after being highlighted by Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat. Now, Johnny Sins has also responded to it.

IANS

Updated:September 4, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
Adult Film Star Johnny Sins Thanks Abdul Basit for All The New Twitter Followers
Image of Johnny Sins Abdul Basit
Loading...

In an embarrassing gaffe, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, retweeted the picture of an adult movie star, mistaking him to be a Kashmiri protester who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

The ex-envoy's tweet became the centre of jokes after being highlighted by Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat who posted screenshots of Basit retweeting the post on Twitter.

Basit had retweeted a waggish post from the handle @blundertarar with a still from an adult film starring porn actor Johnny Sins.

Sins has now responded to the blunder made by Basit on social media. Tagging a story from an entertainment website, Sins wrote, "Shout out to @abasitpak1 for all the new twitter followers! Thanks but my vision is fine."

Read some of the hilarious responses to Sins' reply to being mistaken a kashmiri protestor.

Inayat tweeted: "Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really."

The Twitter screenshots that Inayat had shared showed Basit retweeting a tweet with a picture and a message: "Yousuf from Ananthnag...lost vision due from pellet...pls raise your voice."

The former envoy later deleted his tweet.

Meanwhile, Naila's tweet went viral and has been retweeted as well as circulated widely across social media and has garnered over 10,000 likes so far.

