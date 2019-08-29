Advance Booking for Saaho in Full Swing, Ticket Prices Increased for Prabhas’ Film

The advance booking for Saaho started in full force on Wednesday as theatres were not open for booking on Tuesday. However, the booking rate for the show has now improved, according to Koimoi.

In Mumbai, while there were around 10 percent Hindi 2D shows going houseful or filing fast on Tuesday, by Wednesday the ration had dropped. Telugu did slightly better in Mumbai, but Telugu and Tamil versions were still awaiting a good response.

On the other hand, Delhi fared better with around 10 percent Hindi shows being housefull or filling in fast. Hindi IMAX and Telugu 2D is also getting a better response in the national capital. However, Tamil and Malayalam shows are yet to get an audience response.

On the contrary, Saaho is getting a lot of positive response in Bengaluru for its Telugu version, More than 60 percent shows are running housefull or are filling fast. Notably, it seems that Saaho is witnessing a hike in ticket rates. The film, which will hit theatres on August 30, will be sold at ticket prices that are Rs 80 to Rs 100 more because of its high budget.

According to a report published in Money Control, distributors have been asked to charge high rates for Saaho for the opening three days, which according to certain film trade experts is because of the film's high budget.

However, the report states that others say it is because of the pressure of making records in the opening days. This is because for every big budget film, the opening few days are extremely crucial as around 80 percent of film’s post-release revenue is generated during the first week of its release.

Notably, this year, Bharat topped the charts when it came to the highest first-day number with Rs 42.30 crore.

Starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Saaho is an upcoming 2019 Indian action thriller film that has been written and directed by Sujeeth.

