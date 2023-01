Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan's Look As Brave Young Freedom Fighter Will Surely Impress All

Ahead of India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations, the first-look Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan has been released. On Monday, Karan Johar dropped the teaser of the film on social media and wrote, “an ode to the unsung heroes. an ode to India’s freedom struggle💙" A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the movie is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer. It is directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a thriller-drama inspired by true events and will see Sara Ali Khan play the character of a valiant freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. The first-look video transports us to a bygone era where we see a tense, yet extremely focused, young girl expertly assembling a radio-like device in a dimly lit room. The camera gradually reveals that the young girl is none other than Sara Ali Khan in a never-seen-before, non-glamorous avatar. As she begins to speak on the radio, her voice is imbued with courage and determination; she shares the message of independence with the entire nation via her underground radio station, until she is interrupted by the incessant banging at the door.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, Ae Watan Mere Watan, follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

“Dharmatic Entertainment is glad to be teaming up with Prime Video, yet again, to create a masterpiece- Ae Watan Mere Watan”, said Karan Johar and added, “The movie is an effort to bring to the audiences a lesser-known chapter of Indian history of the independence struggle. With the incredibly talented Sara Ali Khan taking on a never-seen-before character, and with Kannan Iyer’s vision, this movie promises to be truly inspiring and an entertaining experience.”

“Ae Watan Mere Watan is going to be a tribute to the priceless contributions made by fearless heroes to India’s fight for independence. It is my first time working with Sara Ali Khan and I am excited to see how she moulds herself into this character,” shared director Kannan Iyer.

Sara Ali Khan shared her excitement on playing this role in Ae Watan Mere Watan and said, “I am so excited and honoured that Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment have given me the opportunity to be a part of a film that I truly believe deserves to be told. As an actor, and more importantly, as an Indian I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage. Working with Kannan Iyer sir is a sheer privilege as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself. And while of course it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I’ve done before, it is a project I’m going to work really hard on. And most importantly, I’m going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter.”

