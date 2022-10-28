Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Completes 6 Years, Karan Johar Says 'Piece of My Own Dil Rests in This Film'

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2016. The musical romantic drama directed, produced and written by Karan Johar also featured Fawad Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As the film clocks in six years, the filmmaker expresses his gratitude to all those who were involved in the project and those who watched it and made the film successful.

On Friday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share a video that highlighted a nostalgia-inducing compilation of all the best scenes of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, including the star-studded cameo by King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan himself. Along with the video, Karan also wrote a heartfelt note. It read, “A piece of my own Dil (heart) rests in this movie, exploring the entire gamut of emotions between love, friendship and of course – Ek Tarfa Pyaar (One-sided love). The cast, the team, the music – everything that resonated with the audiences across came straight down to talking to all the hearts. 6 years on, it feels like it continues to speak to many and for that I’m eternally grateful. #6yearsofADHM #AeDilHaiMushkil.” (sic)



Remembering the film on this occasion, one of the fans wrote, “I remember the ‘Tu Safar Mera’ and Ranbir’s face in that first promo. Haunting”. Another fan commented, “Loveee this movie. One of your most realistic movies with great songs.” Someone also said, “Aisi movies banni toh ab band hogayi hai(Movies like this are not being made currently)”.



Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a story about unrequited love – the shapes it takes, the ways it changes us and the exhilarating and often heartbreaking ride it takes us on. It is the journey of three characters, Ayan, Alizeh and Saba, as their lives intertwine, and they navigate life, love and heartbreak. The film was also widely received for its phenomenal music composed by Pritam and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

