'Aey Ladki Kamar Hila': How Kareena Kapoor Was Coached by Dance Master Saroj Khan

Kareena Kapoor is judging dance reality show Dance India Dance- Battle of The Champions and in the latest episode, the actress was joined by renowned Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan as a special judge. Both Kareena and Saroj have worked in various songs and films over the years and the actress, in a promo shared by the network, revealed how the dance master had a problem with the her 'kamar'.

In the promo of the episode featuring Saroj, which is scheduled to premiere this weekend, Kareena can be seen recalling working with Saroj. She points out how Saroj used to instruct her during her rehearsals and on-shoot. Kareena said as Saroj would instruct her, "Aey ladki kamar hila." (Hey girl shake your waist)

The promo also shows Kareena and Saroj dancing to Dil Mera Muft Ka from the former's film Agent Vinod (2012).

Check out the promo video here:

As per a report in SpotboyE, this week episode will see the contestants incorporate Saroj's iconic hook-steps into their performances.

Additionally, internet dance sensations Manan Sachdeva, Sonali Bhaduria, Kiran J and DanceFit Crew will visit the sets to cheer for and support their favourite dance champions in this race to the finale and entertain all with their power-packed performances.

