Afsana Khan Quits Bigg Boss 15 Due to Panic Attacks? Here's What We Know

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 is all set to air on October 15. The contestants are in quarantine in a hotel in Mumbai currently before entering the house. Celebrities including Afsana Khan, Karan Kundrra, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash have been confirmed to be part of the controversial reality show till now. Now, reports are suggesting that Afsana Khan has backed out from the show due to panic attacks. She had arrived in Mumbai with her partner Saajz earlier last week.

The Punjabi singer took to her Instagram stories to write, “main theek nai aa… duaa kro bimar hu bhut (I am not well, pray that I recover soon)." In the next story, she game a glimpse of her prescription and medicines and apologised to her fans. The singer then reposted a story from her fan page stating that she has backed out of the show due to panic attacks.

Her manager had earlier told an entertainment portal that the claims are not true. On the other hand, another entertainment portal claimed that she has travelled back to Punjab.

