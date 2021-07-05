Afshan Azad Kazi AKA Padma Patil in Harry Potter Shares Pictures from Her Baby Shower on Instagram

Actress and model Afshan Azad Kazi, who rose to fame with her role of Padma Patil in the Harry Potter movies, shared a glimpse of her baby shower on Instagram. The 32-year-old posted a series of pictures on social media to celebrate her pregnancy along with her partner, Nabil Kazi.

Afshan had revealed the sex of her baby in post of June 26 where she announced that she and her partner are expecting a baby girl.

In her latest pictures, the model was seen dressed in a beige-shade floral silhouette dress. Accompanying her was Nabil who embraced Afshan’s baby bump as they posed for the pictures. Captioning the picture, Afshan wrote an endearing note for Nabil that read, “The only thing better than having you as a husband, is knowing our children will have you as their dad.”

In another Instagram post, Afshan was seen caressing her baby bump with pink and purple balloons in the background. The portrait was accompanied with a caption where the model described her feeling as she prepares for motherhood. “Didn’t realise you could be so in love with a human you haven’t even met yet. Counting down the days until I meet my new best friend.”

The actress also posted an Instagram Reel that gave her 181k Instagram followers a sneak peek into how the baby shower went. Settled in the English neighbourhood, the backyard of the house was decorated in pink and purple colours. The couple was also seen cutting a cake as they celebrated the occasion with their friends. The couple even offered pink t-shirts for the guests to mark the baby shower.

Afshan had announced her pregnancy back in April with an Instagram post.

The news had certainly got the Harry Potter cast to reunite in wishing their former colleague a hearty congratulations. From actor Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the franchise, to Stanislav Ianevski who played Viktor Krum in Harry Potter and Goblet of Fire, several actors from the series congratulated Afshan.

