Aftab Shivdasani on Battling Coronavirus: Staying Away from My Newborn was Extremely Difficult

Actor Aftab Shivdasani was among the first few actors to resume filming after the Maharashtra government issued SOPs for shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, despite taking all the necessary precautions on the sets of his recently released web series Poison 2, the actor contracted Covid-19 and was subsequently home quarantined for nearly three weeks.

Aftab, who welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with wife Nin Dusanj a few months back, has opened up about his experience of battling the deadly virus while staying away from his newborn.

"More than I have gone through in my career in 20 years, those two weeks were more difficult than those 20 years put together. I was supposed to fly back to my wife and daughter immediately after I finished my shoot. These are just her first few weeks in life and I didn't want to miss it. But I had to complete Poison so I had to come back for it and it was quite challenging. We all went through the lockdown but we were at least moving freely around in our house. But here I couldn't even step out of my room. I couldn't interact. So staying away from my newborn daughter and wife for three weeks was the most difficult time for me. I had to keep my sanity. It was really difficult though. There were times when I got emotional as well because I'm very family-oriented," said Aftab.

The actor has made his digital debut with Poison 2, which has been receiving praise from the viewers. When asked if he felt pressured about carrying the weight of the crime thriller's new season on his shoulder, the actor said, "When you decide to do something you give everything. I have always given everything into my projects. I have never thought about expectations or any sort of pressure. I always focus on what I need to do in my job. When you think about expectations and pressures, you tend to get distracted. I just do my job and leave everything else up to the audience whether they like it or not."

He added, "I always wanted to do action thrillers. It's actually my favourite genre. Contrary to the films that I have done in the past, I have always wanted people to look at me in a different light. So, Poison 2 was something that I'd been looking out for a very long time."

Poison 2 is streaming on ZEE5.