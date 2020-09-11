Aftab Shivdasani Tests Coronavirus Positive

Aftab Shivdasani, on September 11, revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor revealed his test result in a public statement which was shared on his official Twitter handle. Aftab got himself tested after experiencing mild fever and having a dry cough and is currently advised by doctors to remain in home quarantine.

In his lengthy message of health update, he advised others to practice social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitizers. He also urged those who were in close proximity with him in the last few days to get tested for COVID-19. He wrote, "Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. We will win this together. Love, Aftab."

Read his entire post revealing Covid-19 positive status here:

Aftab and his wife Nin Dusanj became parents to a daughter last month. The actor also recently launched his production house along with his wife. He got engaged to London-based Punjabi Nin Dusanj in 2012. They married in a private ceremony in the year 2014. The couple were in London when Nin Dusanj gave birth to their baby girl.

Aftab who is a part of new web series, Poison 2 flew down to Mumbai to resume shooting for the upcoming digital show. The show also marks the actor’s debut in the OTT world.

On the film front, he was last seen in 2019 crime thriller Setters also starring Shreyas Talpade. He has been roped for the film, Tom Dick And Harry Returns directed by Deepak Tijori. The film is a sequel to the 2006 comedy Tom, Dick, & Harry. The first part featured Dino Morea, Jimmy Sheirgill, Anuj Sawhney in lead roles. In the follow-up, Jimmy Sheirgill and Sharman Joshi will join Aftab.