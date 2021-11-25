After 12 Years, Madhura Welankar to Return on Marathi TV With Tumchi Mulgi Ky Krte

Sony Marathi will soon bring to its audience a new show, titled, Tumchi Mulgi Ky Krte. The show will have Marathi actors, Madhura Welankar and Harish Dudhane, in the lead. The show will also mark the return of actor Madhura on Marathi TV after a long period of around 12 years. A promo video of the show was shared by Sony Marathi on their official Instagram handle. The promo is very interesting and gives a glimpse of what the show is going to be about.

Sharing this promo, the channel wrote in the caption that a mother can even give her life for her daughter and if the time comes… This incomplete sentence itself is enough to create suspense in the minds of viewers. The channel further wrote that a new show ‘Tumchi Mulgi Ky Krte’ will soon air on Sony Marathi.

The first promo of the show has been well-received by the audience. Madhura, too, shared the promo of the show on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she expressed excitement about her fresh collaboration. By the looks of the promo, it can be figured out that Madhura will be playing the role of a mother, who is searching for her missing daughter. Her character is a teacher by profession.

As far as the actor is concerned, she is a well-known face and has done a lot of work in films, TV shows, web series and theatre as well. Madhura is the daughter in law of CID fame Shivaji Satam and wife of well known director Abhijeet Satam. The story of the show seems to be very engaging.

