After 13 Years, Jyothika's Grand Comeback in Malayalam Cinema Opposite Mammootty

Tamil actress Jyothika, who has occasionally dabbled in cinema from other regions, also appeared in two Malayalam films. The two films closely followed each other with 2008’s Rakklippattu and 2009’s Seetha Kalyanam. However, the actress did not grace the screens of Malayalam after that. But now, after 13 years, she is making a grand comeback into Malayalam cinema. And it will be opposite none other than the reigning supremo of Malayalam cinema, Mammootty.

The film, which is titled Kaathal – The Core, was announced by Mammootty himself on the occasion of Jyothika’s birthday on October 18. It will be directed by Jeo Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen fame. The poster of the film is unique as it features a non-glamorous black-and-white image of Jyothika and a younger Mammootty.

It looks like a very ordinary vintage family picture, the kind you would keep on your bedside table. A couple posing for a camera, most likely the old-fashioned film camera, a very unconventional poster for a film featuring two of South India’s biggest stars but that is what piques the interest of the film.

Reports suggest that the makers will start shooting for the family drama in November. Jeo Baby has been known to churn out critically acclaimed films like Kunju Daivam and The Great Indian Kitchen and this latest team-up for Kaathal-The Core will certainly increase fan anticipation.

The movie, which was written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, is presented by Mammootty’s production company, Mammoottykampany. The editor is Francies Louis, while the director of photography is Salu K Thomas. The music has been composed by Mathews Pulickan.

Meanwhile, Jyothika recently received the Swarna Kamal Award for her husband Suriya’s film Soorarai Pottru, which she had produced. The actress-turned-producer was last seen in Udanpirappe while Mammootty most recently appeared in Rorschach, which has been receiving great critical acclaim.

