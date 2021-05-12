After 15 Days of Quarantine, Allu Arjun Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who had tested positive for coronavirus in the last week of April, tested negative for the infection on Wednesday. The 38-year-old actor shared the news on his social media handles where he said that he has tested negative for coronavirus after fifteen days of quarantine. Arjun further expressed his gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers who sent their prayers and good wishes to the actor.

The actor also hoped that the current lockdown placed in Telangana may help in reducing the number of Covid cases and urged everyone to be home and stay safe.

Arjun will soon be seen in upcoming action drama movie Pushpa that stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as the notorious antagonist. On his 38th birthday last month, Arjun had shared a new look of his character from the movie, where he was seen in a white shirt and blue denim jeans with black sunglasses, sitting on a bike. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 13.

Releasing in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, the movie is speculated to be based on red sandalwood smuggling and by the looks of the poster we can speculate that Arjun will be playing a tough character who leads a revolution against the unjust system.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar B and music for the movie is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The actor had earlier collaborated with the filmmaker and musician in Arya and Arya 2 that came out in 2004 and 2009.

Last week, Arjun marked 17 years of Arya and to commemorate the occasion he even shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram handle.

