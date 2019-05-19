English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After 20 Year Successful Run, Iconic Game Show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Gets Cancelled
The game show, which was a phenomenon in its initial network run on ABC and has aired in syndication since 2002, will end after its current season.
Image: Instagram/Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has been cancelled after a two-decade-long run, the last 17 of which were in syndication.
The game show, which was a phenomenon in its initial network run on ABC and has aired in syndication since 2002, will end after its current season.
"After a successful 17-year run, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will not return in national syndication for the 2019-20 season," a representative for the show said in a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter.
The show is produced by Valleycrest Productions and distributed by Disney ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? premiered in prime-time in 1999 on ABC, and ran through 2002 with Regis Philbin serving as the host.
Meredith Vieria hosted the show till 2013. Since then, it has been hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, Terry Crews and Chris Harrison, who has been the show host since 2015.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? also had an Indian television adaptation in Kaun Banega Crorepati?, which is still running successfully and is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
