Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After 20 Year Successful Run, Iconic Game Show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Gets Cancelled

The game show, which was a phenomenon in its initial network run on ABC and has aired in syndication since 2002, will end after its current season.

PTI

Updated:May 19, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After 20 Year Successful Run, Iconic Game Show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Gets Cancelled
Image: Instagram/Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Loading...
Popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has been cancelled after a two-decade-long run, the last 17 of which were in syndication.

The game show, which was a phenomenon in its initial network run on ABC and has aired in syndication since 2002, will end after its current season.

"After a successful 17-year run, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will not return in national syndication for the 2019-20 season," a representative for the show said in a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is produced by Valleycrest Productions and distributed by Disney ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? premiered in prime-time in 1999 on ABC, and ran through 2002 with Regis Philbin serving as the host. 

Meredith Vieria hosted the show till 2013. Since then, it has been hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, Terry Crews and Chris Harrison, who has been the show host since 2015.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? also had an Indian television adaptation in Kaun Banega Crorepati?, which is still running successfully and is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram