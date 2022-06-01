After 25 Years, Venkatesh To Make A Comeback In Bollywood. Details Inside

After a lot of speculations and rumours, Venkatesh Daggubati is all set to star in a Bollywood movie. Well, this is happening after 25 years. The actor will reportedly start shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is also a part of the film, suggest reports. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Reportedly, Venkatesh will commence the shoot of the film after Rana Naidu’s web series, in which he will be seen along with Rana Daggubati.

A source close to the project informed Pinkvilla, “Yes, Venkatesh will be a part of this film and he is all ready to get back to Bollywood after a long time. He will be playing a parallel lead alongside Salman Khan and all the stakeholders are excited to see the two giants share screen space for the first time. Yes, Venkatesh will be a part of this film and he is all ready to get back to Bollywood after a long time. He will be playing a parallel lead alongside Salman Khan and all the stakeholders are excited to see the two giants share screen space for the first time.”

Last year, during an event, Salman Khan confirmed that he will be working with Venkatesh. Reports also suggest that the makers of the Salman Khan-starrer are looking to cast a big name from the South film industry, to star opposite Venkatesh.

On the work front, Venkatesh has wrapped the shoot of Rana Naidu’s web series and sharing the photos from the wrap, he wrote, “It’s a wrap! Had the best time working with my boy Rana Daggubati and the talented team of Rana Naidu. This one is special.”

The web series also features Suvreen Chawla in a key role.

