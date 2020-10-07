Sushant Singh Rajput Case: After 28 Days, Rhea Chakraborty Steps Out of Jail

Mumbai: After spending 28 days in prison, actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in a drugs case related to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, was released on bail on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court granted her bail but rejected her brother Showik Chkraborty’s bail plea.

Rhea stepped out of the Byculla prison here around 5.30 pm amid heavy police deployment, an official said. A police vehicle escorted her car as a large number of media persons had gathered outside the prison.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 9. The NCB has accused her of procuring drugs for Rajput.