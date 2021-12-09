'After 3 Flops, Filmmaker Told Me My Movies Won’t Sell': Ayushman Khurana

Ayushman Khurana is one of the most successful actors of Bollywood right now. However, there was a time when despite making his debut with superhit, Vicky Donor, his next three films — Nautanki Saala, Hawaii and Bewakoofiyan — all flopped terribly at the box office.

Recently, Ayushman made a huge disclosure regarding the failure of these films. He said that after these movies flopped, he met a director who told him that his movies wouldn’t “sell" anymore.

Ayushaman, without naming anyone, said the concerned director told him that he would no longer sell in the market after delivering a string of flops.

Recalling the conversation, Ayushman said, “I had said no to a film. Upon meeting with refusal, the filmmaker told me, ‘Ayushmann, you do not sell, why are you saying no to this film?’ He said that he was doing me a favour by offering me the film.” However, after the release of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Ayushmann made a terrific comeback and brought crowds to the theatres.

After ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, it was a long wait for Ayushmann Khurrana as he had to wait for almost 2 years for his next project.

Speaking about that, Ayushmann said, “After the release of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I waited for the next project for two years, because I didn’t have a single release in two years. I was just waiting for the right film.”

Luck finally shone on him when in 2019 when he won the National Award for Best Actor. He shared his award with Vicky Kaushal, who was awarded the National Award for ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.