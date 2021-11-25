After 3-Week Theatrical Run, Rajinikanth's Annatthe to Stream on OTT From Nov 26?

Tamil film Annatthe starring superstar Rajinikanth is still running successfully at the box office. The film was also released on November 4 in Telugu, titled Peddanna. However, Peddanna was rejected by Telugu cinema-goers reportedly for its over-the-top action sequences and melodramatic scenes. Now, online media reports are suggesting that Peddanna will be released on an OTT platform soon.

The reports claimed that Peddanna will start streaming on November 26 on Sun NXT, an OTT platform run by Sun TV Network.

According to reports, the dubbing rights of Annatthe in Telugu were bought by ace producers Narayandas Narang and Suresh Babu at a very modest Rs 12 Crore. So far, it is struggling to collect 4 crores in its run in both the Telugu states — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and its theatrical run seem to be over now. Hence, the makers are now reportedly planning for an OTT release of the film.

The makers have neither rejected nor accepted that reports of the OTT release of the Peddanna film are true. It will be confirmed tomorrow whether the film will get an OTT release just 3 weeks after its theatrical release.

Peddanna marked the first collaboration of Rajinikanth with director Siva. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara and Prakash Raj as lead characters.

Meanwhile, Tamil film Annaatthe is successfully running in theatres and has grossed Rs 234.67 crore worldwide. The movie had amassed over Rs. 112.82 crores in just two days of its release.

The film’s plot revolves around Kaalaiyan, a village president, who leads a simple life and is dedicated to his village folks and family. He also shares an unbreakable bond with his sister. Kaalaiyan’s peaceful existence is disrupted when a villain enters his life.

