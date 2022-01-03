After 4 Postponements, Will RRR Finally Hit Theatres on January 8, 2022?

Just as the release date of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited multi-lingual film, RRR, is approaching, the number of Covid-19 cases also continues to rise. The film is all set to hit worldwide theatres on January 7. However, with the alarming increase in Covid-19 positive cases, the fans are all confused about whether or not the film will hit the theatres.

The film went on floors back in November 2018, and since then, the shooting schedule and release date have been postponed four times.

For the first time, the film’s shooting came to a halt in March 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It was later resumed in October. Then, in May 2021, the shoot was again put on hold due to the second wave of the pandemic.

It resumed on June 21 as the Telangana government lifted the shutdown restrictions across the state. As the team wrapped the shoot and entered its post-production stage, the release date of the film also went through a lot of hurdles.

Initially, the makers announced the release of the film on July 30, 2020 but was postponed and shifted to January 8, 2021. From there, it was again pushed ahead and was fixed on October 13, 2021. The post-production work of the film was delayed owing to the second wave and then the makers finally announced the release of the film on January 7, 2022.

Now, at a time when everyone is eagerly waiting for the first big premiere of 2022, it remains to be seen if the makers will release the film. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgan, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.