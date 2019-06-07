After 4 Years Together, Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Part Ways

After dating for four years, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have decided to go their separate ways, reports People.

Notably, reports had been doing rounds for quite a while that not all was well between the two. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly recently, “They haven’t been getting along for a while. They aren’t calling it quits yet, but they are not in a great place.”

Another source told E online, “They want to stay together for their daughter, but neither of them are very happy.”

The news of them being unhappy together gained momentum after Shayk recently moved out of their Rs 31 crore LA mansion, taking along their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, with her.

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, were first linked in April 2015 when they were spotted attending a Broadway show together. Though they have been steady over the years, they kept their relationship strictly under wraps. Talking about it, Shayk told Glamour UK earlier this year, “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice.”

Speculations that something may not be right between the two first surfaced when Cooper’s intimate performance with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga at the Academy Awards this year made headlines worldwide. Though both Gaga and Cooper have rubbished all reports of any probable romance, their crackling chemistry is almost too palpable to miss.

Follow @News18Movies for more.