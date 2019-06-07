After 4 Years Together, Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Part Ways
Cooper and Shayk were first linked in April 2015 when they were spotted attending a Broadway show together.
Ex-lovers Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.
After dating for four years, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have decided to go their separate ways, reports People.
Notably, reports had been doing rounds for quite a while that not all was well between the two. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly recently, “They haven’t been getting along for a while. They aren’t calling it quits yet, but they are not in a great place.”
Another source told E online, “They want to stay together for their daughter, but neither of them are very happy.”
The news of them being unhappy together gained momentum after Shayk recently moved out of their Rs 31 crore LA mansion, taking along their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, with her.
Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, were first linked in April 2015 when they were spotted attending a Broadway show together. Though they have been steady over the years, they kept their relationship strictly under wraps. Talking about it, Shayk told Glamour UK earlier this year, “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice.”
Speculations that something may not be right between the two first surfaced when Cooper’s intimate performance with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga at the Academy Awards this year made headlines worldwide. Though both Gaga and Cooper have rubbished all reports of any probable romance, their crackling chemistry is almost too palpable to miss.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Says She's Got a 'Lot of Sh*t' Because of the 10-year Age Gap with Nick Jonas
- ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan's Shahzad to Miss Rest of World Cup
- Black Mirror Smithereens Review: Look Up From Your Cellphones, Grieving Cabbies Around
- Facebook Investors Want Mark Zuckerberg Out, Share Structure Redone: The Full Story
- Availability, Affordability, Practicality: The Indian Telco’s Battle for 5G Spectrum
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s