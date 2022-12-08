After 5 Years, Thalapathy Vijay All Set To Have Two Releases Same Year

With an illustrious career spanning decades, Thalapathy Vijay has cultivated unrivalled stardom in the Tamil film industry. The Kollywood superstar was last seen in director Nelson’s action film Beast, which was released earlier this year. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Varisu, slated to hit the big screen on January 12, 2023.

The year 2023 is going to be a special one for Thalapathy Vijay’s fans as not one but two of his films will be released in theatres next year. While Varisu is all set to open in cinema halls on the occasion of Pongal, his upcoming gangster thriller film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, will rule the silver screen on Diwali 2023. According to reports, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial went on floors with a muhurat pooja on December 5, and the makers are eyeing a Diwali release for the Tamil film.

It is worth noting that Vijay will have two film releases in the same year after five years. The last time he had two theatrical releases in one year was back in 2017, with Bairavaa and Mersal. Following the release of Mersal, the 48-year-old actor starred in Sarkar in 2018, Bigil in 2019, Master in 2021, and Beast in 2022.

Thalapathy Vijay will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna, for the first time, in Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu. On the other hand, he will share the screen space with actress Trisha Krishnan, after 14 years, in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy 67.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu will lock horns with Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited film Thunivu at the box office. And, Vijay recently broke his silence on the much-talked-about clash. In an interview with Indiaglitz Tamil, actor Shaam, who will be seen playing a key role in Varisu, revealed that the actor told him, “Hey jolly..!! Let both the films be released on the same day. Ajith Kumar is my dear friend. Let both Thunivu and our film do well.”

