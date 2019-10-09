Ranveer Singh is a very busy man these days. The actor recently finished work on the film '83 and is also set to make an appearance in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Even though the two films have been shot in two different cities, Ranveer's journey between them has been over the course of a few hours.

Read: Kabir Singh Actress Kiara Advani's Twitter Account Hacked

Post the wrapping up of '83 Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turned wonderful hosts as they celebrated the completion of the film with a party. Following the party, there was no rest for Inspector Simmba as he immediately rushed to the airport.

Read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Couple Dancing at '83 Wrap up Bash Has Left Fans Asking for More

An eyewitness, who was present at the party told ANI, "Ranveer made sure that his '83 team had a blast at the wrap party. He made everyone's night as he chilled and danced with his crew with whom he has formed an extremely intimate bond. Post this, he headed straight to the airport for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which is being filmed in Hyderabad."

The eyewitness also revealed that Ranveer will be in the Hyderabad for the remainder of the film's shoot, which is expected to last a week. It was earlier revealed that Ajay Devgn would be reprising his role as Bajirao Singham in Sooryavanshi.

Read: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh to Come Together for Sooryavanshi's Climax Scene

'83 is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, and Sooryavanshi will follow it on March 27.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.