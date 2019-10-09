After '83 Wrap Up Bash, Ranveer Singh Jets Off to Hyderabad for Sooryavanshi's Epic Climax Scene
Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be reprising their roles of policemen from 'Simmba' and 'Singham' for the climax of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi'.
Ranveer Singh in a still from Simmba.
Ranveer Singh is a very busy man these days. The actor recently finished work on the film '83 and is also set to make an appearance in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Even though the two films have been shot in two different cities, Ranveer's journey between them has been over the course of a few hours.
Post the wrapping up of '83 Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turned wonderful hosts as they celebrated the completion of the film with a party. Following the party, there was no rest for Inspector Simmba as he immediately rushed to the airport.
An eyewitness, who was present at the party told ANI, "Ranveer made sure that his '83 team had a blast at the wrap party. He made everyone's night as he chilled and danced with his crew with whom he has formed an extremely intimate bond. Post this, he headed straight to the airport for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which is being filmed in Hyderabad."
The eyewitness also revealed that Ranveer will be in the Hyderabad for the remainder of the film's shoot, which is expected to last a week. It was earlier revealed that Ajay Devgn would be reprising his role as Bajirao Singham in Sooryavanshi.
'83 is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, and Sooryavanshi will follow it on March 27.
