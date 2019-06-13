Take the pledge to vote

After a Four-Year Hiatus, Selena Gomez is About Ready with Her Next Album

Selena Gomez’s last solo album was Revival, which released in 2015. She will soon be seen in her forthcoming film The Dead Don’t Die.

News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
After a Four-Year Hiatus, Selena Gomez is About Ready with Her Next Album
Jimmy Fallon and Selena Gomez playing the Hot Ones game during The Tonight Show. (Image: Twitter/Jimmy Fallon)
It is raining good news for all Selena Gomez fans. The singer-actor, who made an appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday to promote her forthcoming film The Dead Don’t Die, revealed that she is almost done with her new music album.

When the show’s host Jimmy Fallon asked her if she was working on a new album, the 26-year-old said, “I’m actually done. I have to do like a few finishing things with it but I am just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album.”

On why it took her so long, she added, “It’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that how was I going to capture that, how I was actually going to feel good about what I was saying…So I kept going and I am relieved now.”

Talking about the album’s genre, she revealed, “There is always going to be a strong sense of pop in my music but I have definitely explored more with electric guitar, a lot of more soulful tracks underneath things, acoustic guitar…It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music. It’s just live in that world and mellow.”

Gomez also discussed the kind of music she likes perform on stage. “I’d say (the songs that have) more emotional connection for sure. I love everything that I get to do and be a part of. But specifically, something that connects with people on an emotional level is my favourite,” she said.

Notably, Gomez’s last solo album was Revival, which released in 2015.

