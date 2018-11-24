After a Lavish Italy Wedding With Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Resumes Work

📷| Ranveer Singh spotted at YRF Studios dubbing for Simmba , Today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FZfFeWdovq — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) November 23, 2018

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone solemnised their six year relationship with a fiercely private wedding in Italy. On their return to India, the couple hosted a Bengaluru reception for the couple's family. The two are also said to host multiple receptions in Mumbai for their industry friends and media.However, in the midst of their wedding ceremonies, Ranveer is back to work. The actor has resumed work for his upcoming film Simmba. On Friday, the actor was spotted at Yash Raj Studios where he was dubbing for Rohit Shetty's directorial. The pictures were also shared by a number of fan pages dedicated to the actor across social media.Earlier, this week Ranveer had also shared an adorable video thanking Simmba's director Rohit Shetty on Instagram. In the video, Ranveer can be seen giving a speech after the wrap-up. He said, "I hate speeches, but aaj mujhe kuch bolne ka hai. My experience has been 1000 times better than what I expected. The things I have learnt are something I will carry forward in life."Meanwhile, the couple got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.Ranveer and Deepika will reportedly hold three receptions in Mumbai. The first one will be held for their family and close aids on November 24, followed by second for the media on November 28 and third on December 1st for their friends from the film fraternity.