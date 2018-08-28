GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

After a Slow Start, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Finally Picks Up on Day 4

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has raked in Rs. 11.78 crore at the domestic box office over the weekend.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2018, 9:23 AM IST
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi's poster. (Image: Instagram/Eros Now)
Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the sequel to Mudassar Aziz’s 2016 runaway comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi, picked up pace on Day 4 after a weak opening on Friday.

According to film analyst Tatan Adarsh, the movie, which also stars Jimmy Shergill and Diana Penty in key roles, earned Rs. 11.78 crore in the first three days at the domestic box office — Rs. 2.70 crore on Friday, Rs. 4.03 crore on Saturday and Rs. 5.05 crore on Sunday.

Incidentally, the sequel has raked in more money in its first weekend than Happy Bhag Jayegi, which made Rs. 10.71 crore, Adarsh tweeted on Monday.




Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi released alongside Anil Sharma’s Genius, which marks the Bollywood debut of his son Utkarsh Sharma.

News18 film critic Rajeev Masand gave Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi a 2 out of 5. “Crucially, the new film is missing the freshness of the earlier one, and fails to give us characters that are especially interesting in any way. Writer-director Mudassar Aziz can’t seem to ground the film emotionally, or raise the stakes in a way that makes us care for any of these folks. Instead of coherent plotting we get a sense the filmmakers decided to throw everything at the wall and see what sticks. How else do you explain a ridiculous gay subplot that feels like it belongs in a different film? They even bring back Diana Penty, the first Happy, and Guddu (Ali Fazal) from the previous film, but they have precious little to do,” he wrote in his review.

Though the film has picked up pace, how will it hold remains to be seen.

