English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After a Surprise Wedding, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will Marry Again in France
Following Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised everybody with their sudden wedding in Las Vegas.
Image courtesy: Sophie Turner/ Instagram
Loading...
Following Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised everybody with their sudden wedding in Las Vegas. And now, just like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra the two are planning to host multiple weddings. Reportedly, the couple is all to marry again in France.
According to usmagazine.com, the couple, who got engaged in October 2017, will exchange vows overseas in June. However, no other detail about the second wedding ceremony has been announced yet.
Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator dressed in a red jumpsuit after the Awards night.
During the ceremony, which American DJ-record producer Diplo documented on Instagram Live, the "Game of Thrones" star rocked a white Bevza jumpsuit and veil. Joe looked handsome in a dark gray suit and white shirt.
Joe's brothers and bandmates -- Nick and Kevin, stood by his side on his big day. Sophie's new sister-in-laws, Priyanka and Danielle, were also there to support the couple.
the two celebs started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.
On the professional front, the final season of Sophie's popular show Game of Thrones is currently premiering on HBO. On the other hand, the Jonas Brothers are back and Joe is been busy promoting his new singles and album Happiness Begins with his brother Nick and Kevin.
Follow @news18movies for more
According to usmagazine.com, the couple, who got engaged in October 2017, will exchange vows overseas in June. However, no other detail about the second wedding ceremony has been announced yet.
Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator dressed in a red jumpsuit after the Awards night.
During the ceremony, which American DJ-record producer Diplo documented on Instagram Live, the "Game of Thrones" star rocked a white Bevza jumpsuit and veil. Joe looked handsome in a dark gray suit and white shirt.
Joe's brothers and bandmates -- Nick and Kevin, stood by his side on his big day. Sophie's new sister-in-laws, Priyanka and Danielle, were also there to support the couple.
the two celebs started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.
On the professional front, the final season of Sophie's popular show Game of Thrones is currently premiering on HBO. On the other hand, the Jonas Brothers are back and Joe is been busy promoting his new singles and album Happiness Begins with his brother Nick and Kevin.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers
- Organisers Taken Aback by Demand for Women's World Cup Tickets
- Shreyas Iyer's Online Banter after CSK Defeat Proves Why DC Captain is the Coolest
- Struggling with Instagram Paranoia? Bhuvan Bam, Sejal Kumar Reveal Ways to Mindful Usage
- Guardians of the Galaxy's Gamora Applying Green Lipstick is Now a Relatable Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results