1-min read

After a Surprise Wedding, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will Marry Again in France

Following Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised everybody with their sudden wedding in Las Vegas.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
After a Surprise Wedding, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will Marry Again in France
Image courtesy: Sophie Turner/ Instagram
Following Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised everybody with their sudden wedding in Las Vegas. And now, just like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra the two are planning to host multiple weddings. Reportedly, the couple is all to marry again in France.

According to usmagazine.com, the couple, who got engaged in October 2017, will exchange vows overseas in June. However, no other detail about the second wedding ceremony has been announced yet.
Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator dressed in a red jumpsuit after the Awards night.

During the ceremony, which American DJ-record producer Diplo documented on Instagram Live, the "Game of Thrones" star rocked a white Bevza jumpsuit and veil. Joe looked handsome in a dark gray suit and white shirt.

Joe's brothers and bandmates -- Nick and Kevin, stood by his side on his big day. Sophie's new sister-in-laws, Priyanka and Danielle, were also there to support the couple.

the two celebs started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.

On the professional front, the final season of Sophie's popular show Game of Thrones is currently premiering on HBO. On the other hand, the Jonas Brothers are back and Joe is been busy promoting his new singles and album Happiness Begins with his brother Nick and Kevin.

