After a Surprise Wedding With Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner officially Changes Her Name to Sophie Jonas
Just days after saying "I do" with Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has legally changed her name.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pose during Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas' wedding reception in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Just days after saying "I do" with Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding following the Jonas Brothers' performance at the Billboard Music Awards, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has legally changed her name.
TMZ reports that Sophie has officially changed her name from Sophie Belinda Turner to Sophie Belinda Jonas. However, her social media accounts still reads Sophie Turner.
The couple, who got engaged in October 2017, will exchange vows in France in June. However, no other detail about the second wedding ceremony has been announced yet.
Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator dressed in a red jumpsuit after the Awards night.
During the ceremony, which American DJ-record producer Diplo documented on Instagram Live, the "Game of Thrones" star rocked a white Bevza jumpsuit and veil. Joe looked handsome in a dark gray suit and white shirt.
Joe's brothers and bandmates -- Nick and Kevin, stood by his side on his big day. Sophie's new sister-in-laws, Priyanka and Danielle, were also there to support the couple.
The two celebs started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.
On the professional front, the final season of Sophie's popular show Game of Thrones is currently premiering on HBO. On the other hand, the Jonas Brothers are back and Joe is been busy promoting his new singles and album Happiness Begins with his brother Nick and Kevin.
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
