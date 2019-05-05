Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After a Surprise Wedding With Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner officially Changes Her Name to Sophie Jonas

Just days after saying "I do" with Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has legally changed her name.

News18.com

Updated:May 5, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After a Surprise Wedding With Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner officially Changes Her Name to Sophie Jonas
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pose during Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas' wedding reception in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Just days after saying "I do" with Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding following the Jonas Brothers' performance at the Billboard Music Awards, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has legally changed her name.

TMZ reports that Sophie has officially changed her name from Sophie Belinda Turner to Sophie Belinda Jonas. However, her social media accounts still reads Sophie Turner.

The couple, who got engaged in October 2017, will exchange vows in France in June. However, no other detail about the second wedding ceremony has been announced yet.

Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator dressed in a red jumpsuit after the Awards night.

During the ceremony, which American DJ-record producer Diplo documented on Instagram Live, the "Game of Thrones" star rocked a white Bevza jumpsuit and veil. Joe looked handsome in a dark gray suit and white shirt.

Joe's brothers and bandmates -- Nick and Kevin, stood by his side on his big day. Sophie's new sister-in-laws, Priyanka and Danielle, were also there to support the couple.

The two celebs started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.

On the professional front, the final season of Sophie's popular show Game of Thrones is currently premiering on HBO. On the other hand, the Jonas Brothers are back and Joe is been busy promoting his new singles and album Happiness Begins with his brother Nick and Kevin.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram