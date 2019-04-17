English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After a Year-Long Break, Jennifer Lawrence is All Set to Return to Acting
Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in Francis Lawrence’s espionage thriller Red Sparrow (2018).
Jennifer Lawrence. (Image: AP)
After a year-long hiatus from acting, Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence is all set to return to films, reports The Wrap.
The 28-year-old, best known for her work in popular films such as Silver Linings Playbook, Mother!, Passengers, Joy and American Hustle, will star in theatre personality Lila Neugebauer’s yet untitled debut film.
Written by Elizabeth Sanders, who is also making her screenwriting debut with the film, the project is being backed by IAC Films and A24 studio. Notably, Lawrence is also a producer on the film along with Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Justine Polsky.
The film’s principal photography is likely to begin in about two months. Talking about it, Neugebauer told The Hollywood Reporter, "It's an intimate film that wants to be close to the bone and wants to be quite personal.”
Much to everyone’s surprise, Lawrence had announced her decision to take a break from acting last year to be able to contribute time to political activism and social work.
Last seen in Francis Lawrence’s espionage thriller Red Sparrow (2018), she will next star alongside actors Sophie Turner, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender in Simon Kinberg’s much-awaited film Dark Phoenix.
