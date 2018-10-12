English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Aamir Khan, Ekta Kapoor Breaks Ties With Subhash Kapoor, Sacks Him From Web Series
Actor Geetika Tyagi had accused Subhash Kapoor of molestation in 2014 and filed an FIR against him, alleging that he attempted to rape her in 2012.
After Aamir Khan announced his exit from Gulshal Kumar biopic, titled Mogul, in the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled against its director Subhash Kapoor, producer Ekta Kapoor, too, decided to brake her all ties with the filmmaker.
According to a report in Mid-day, Ekta has sacked Subhash as the showrunner of her forthcoming web series, The Verdict.
"After Ekta came on board as one of the core committee members of the Producers' Guild that aims to address the issue of sexual harassment at workplace, it was brought to her notice that Subhash has an ongoing case against him. Ekta immediately decided to remove him from the show." Director Shashwat Shah will manage the production in view of the latest development. "A new showrunner will be brought on board soon," a source revealed to the publication.
Earlier, Gulshan Kumar's son and T-series owner Bhushan Kumar also announced Subhash's ouster from Mogul.
"With the on-going proceedings against the director, everyone at T-Series has decided to not work with him," he said in a statement.
Notably, actor Geetika Tyagi accused Subhash of molestation in 2014 and had filed an FIR against him, alleging that he attempted to rape her in 2012.
Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the film on Gulshan Kumar has hit a roadblock. The film was earlier planned with Akshay Kumar in the lead, but Kumar decided to walk out of the project in the planning stage.
