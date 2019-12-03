After Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Seeks Blessings at Golden Temple Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha

A few days ago, actor Aamir Khan was spotted at Golden Temple, Amritsar, paying obeisance before beginning to shoot for the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Now, as the actor is joined by the female lead of the movie, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who left for Amritsar on Monday. Before beginning with the shoot, the actress offered prayers at the Golden Temple. She was seen wearing a grey kurta, and covered her head with a dupatta.

Several pictures of the actress from the shrine were shared on Instagram by Naina Sawhney, who is a part of the her managing team. She captioned the picture, "Amritsar! Visit to Golden Temple #lalsinghchaddha #Beautiful and #serene."

In another picture, she wrote, "With my Fav person at my fav place golden temple. Just pure magic."

Last month, Aamir also took to social media to share the first look poster of his upcoming film. With a checkered shirt and a turban and bearded look, he captioned the picture, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha."

This will be the third time when Kareena and Aamir will come together for a movie. Earlier, they have collaborated on Talaash and 3 Idiots. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

The movie is written by Atul Kulkarni and is being directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is all set to hit the silverscreen on Christmas 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.