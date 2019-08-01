After Abigail Pande, Aashka Goradia Shares Topless Picture, Promotes Nude Yoga

Yoga has become a part and parcel of the daily life of many celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, TV actresses are not lagging behind in pulling off some cool yoga poses either.

One of the dedicated yoga practitioners is TV actress Abigail Pande, who is known for her roles in shows like Humse Hai Life and Zindagi Wins. The actress recently took to social media to share a topless yoga picture. Promoting nude yoga, Abigail shared the picture of her doing a back namaskar, while showing off her back to the camera.

The TV actress wrote, "Nude and yoga might not have anything in common but it's expression together may mean world to people who experience it, I was shy and scared and fearful of taking a shot that might make me feel liberated. Only because I kept thinking what others would think, my friend and also my photographer plus bodyguard in the moment @aashkagoradia said 'Abby, let go off the fear of what others think, it won't make you feel empowered.' Just in that moment I let go off, in my mind I knew there is no watching me but me, and just in that moment I had to let go, for me.” She shared it with the #nudeisnormal.

Now, a few days later, Abigail's close friend Aashka Goradia also took to Instagram to share her nude yoga picture. The actress reposted another Instagram post, talking about normalizing Nude Yoga. Her Instagram post read, "On the very walls of our beloved Khajuraho Temple, or extremely popular museums, hundreds of graphic sexual scenarios can be seen by young and old. It's woven into our culture. Yet it's acceptance goes only as far as the grounds it lays on, charging a nominal fee to catch a glimpse. Then we depart, back to the world of 'how a good Indian daughter behaves.' The female form is the most beautiful of God's creation. It is the vehicle to create life itself. Its expression should be celebrated. Not covered up.”

Aashka, along with her husband Brent Goble, are keen followers of yoga. The two have undergone a major body transfomation, thanks to yoga and often put up pictures and videos of the two of them striking extreme poses together.

Follow @News18Movies for more