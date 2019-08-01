Take the pledge to vote

5-min read

After Abigail Pande, Aashka Goradia Shares Topless Picture, Promotes Nude Yoga

TV actress Aashka Goradia, along with husband Brent Goble, is also a keen follower of yoga and practices the art form often, as evident from her social media account.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 1, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Yoga has become a part and parcel of the daily life of many celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, TV actresses are not lagging behind in pulling off some cool yoga poses either.

One of the dedicated yoga practitioners is TV actress Abigail Pande, who is known for her roles in shows like Humse Hai Life and Zindagi Wins. The actress recently took to social media to share a topless yoga picture. Promoting nude yoga, Abigail shared the picture of her doing a back namaskar, while showing off her back to the camera.

The TV actress wrote, "Nude and yoga might not have anything in common but it's expression together may mean world to people who experience it, I was shy and scared and fearful of taking a shot that might make me feel liberated. Only because I kept thinking what others would think, my friend and also my photographer plus bodyguard in the moment @aashkagoradia said 'Abby, let go off the fear of what others think, it won't make you feel empowered.' Just in that moment I let go off, in my mind I knew there is no watching me but me, and just in that moment I had to let go, for me.” She shared it with the #nudeisnormal.

My many words may not be able to express how much I appreciate what @nude_yogagirl is doing. Many of You may not resonate with her insta handle but don’t we all know how attractive headlines and titles walk you towards what a person is trying to express, do we not know that judging a book by its cover is not the ultimate climax, so yeah! Nude and yoga might not have anything in common but it’s expression together may mean world to people who experience it, I was shy and scared and fearful of taking a shot that might make me feel liberated. Only because I kept thinking what others would think, my friend and also my photographer plus bodyguard in the moment @aashkagoradia said “Abby, let go off the fear of what others think, it won’t make you feel empowered.” Just in that moment I let go off, in my mind I knew there is no watching me but me, and just in that moment I had to let go, for me. Here’s my story what’s yours? #nuedisnormal ❤

Now, a few days later, Abigail's close friend Aashka Goradia also took to Instagram to share her nude yoga picture. The actress reposted another Instagram post, talking about normalizing Nude Yoga. Her Instagram post read, "On the very walls of our beloved Khajuraho Temple, or extremely popular museums, hundreds of graphic sexual scenarios can be seen by young and old. It's woven into our culture. Yet it's acceptance goes only as far as the grounds it lays on, charging a nominal fee to catch a glimpse. Then we depart, back to the world of 'how a good Indian daughter behaves.' The female form is the most beautiful of God's creation. It is the vehicle to create life itself. Its expression should be celebrated. Not covered up.”

#Repost @nude_yogagirl ・・・ I’ve talked with the amazing @aashkagoradia about the sexualisation & objectification of women in India. I wanted to share her thoughts with you. ❤ ”A new paradigm is shifting in our collective psyche. Stale mentalities are starting to whither and rightfully die. Necessary for an evolving society. . Exhaustingly and hypocritically, we as a society look down at broad displays of the female form as it appears in the moment. On screen, completely accepted (pending the budget of such displays crosses a certain 7-figure total). And the male form, no issue there - the more muscles, the better. But the female form...this angle of the topic is still being strangled to death by the perspectives of generations before us. The old diatribe of “Pura pheno, log kya kehenge?!” [Cover up. What will people say?] is still muttered in every household. . We have the Sari - of the most enchanting styles of garment in the world. The midriff blouse, highlighting the soft curves of a woman’s figure, is revered. It’s traditional! Conservative, you can say! But a bikini - oh no...baring a woman’s legs AND her stomach...”oh no,...too much.” And don’t even think of insinuating toplessness! . Thankfully, this toxic mindset is being swept back to the sea of history like the 5pm high tide. People are catching wise to social codes once accepted without question. “Why did we need to cover up?” Because men get ideas! Because men start thinking dirty thoughts! Because boys only think about one thing! . So I have to stifle my expression, my creativity, my art, because others have a problem. No, enough. I’m done with that. And you should be too. . On the very walls of our beloved Khajuraho Temple, or extremely popular museums, hundreds of graphic sexual scenarios can be seen by young and old. It’s woven into our culture. Yet it’s acceptance goes only as far as the grounds it lays on, charging a nominal fee to catch a glimpse. Then we depart, back to the world of “how a good Indian daughter behaves.” . The female form is the most beautiful of God’s creation. It is the vehicle to create life itself. Its expression should be celebrated. Not covered up.” ❤️

Aashka, along with her husband Brent Goble, are keen followers of yoga. The two have undergone a major body transfomation, thanks to yoga and often put up pictures and videos of the two of them striking extreme poses together.

