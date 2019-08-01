After Accusing Celebs of Partying in a ‘Drugged State’, MLA Refuses Apology; Demands Dope Test

After accusing Bollywood celebrities of partying in a “drugged state” at Karan Johar’s house and flaunting it on social media, Shiromani Aakali Dal MLA Manjinder Sirsa now wants them to undergo a dope test to prove “their innocence”.

Sirsa accused several Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Zoya Akhtar, of consuming drugs at Johar’s house party on Saturday after a their video went viral on social media.

Tweeting the video, Sirsa wrote, “#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted.”

In response, Milind Deora, a former Lok Sabha member, slammed Sirsa for spreading lies and demanded an apology from him, saying that his wife was also present at the party and nobody was drugged. "My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology," tweeted Deora.

However, Sirsa has not only refused to apologise but has also demanded that the celebs he has accused undergo a dope test to prove him wrong.

In sync with the allegations he levelled earlier, he responded to a Twitter user who was defending the celebs, saying, “Excuse me @IshitaYadav, they are public figures!! They are called “Stars” & they enjoy many privileges. Don’t they lecture us on every issue from their verified twitter handles? So today they are answerable to every Indian for their drug-effected stoned look as visible in video.”

“Since @IshitaYadav is so furiously defending the celebs & advocating their innocence in drugs... Let us all request @karanjohar @shahidkapoor @Varun_dvn @arjunk26 @deepikapadukone to get DOPE TEST done & share report on twitter. Pls prove me wrong by dope test report Ishita Ji,” he wrote in another tweet.

